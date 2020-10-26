-
A proposed law that would establish parents’ authority to have more direct control over their children’s education and health care was approved by a…
-
A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the issue in his State of the State address, Republican lawmakers Wednesday continued moving forward with a…
-
Pointing to "egregious" conduct, a South Florida appeals court Thursday terminated the parental rights of a father who failed to properly care for a baby…
-
A mother who doesn’t want her 3-year-old son circumcised is appealing a judge’s order allowing the procedure, WPEC-Ch. 12 reports.Dennis Nebus, the boy’s…
-
Concerns about privacy are behind an amendment that drastically weakened a ban on texting while driving -- which passed Wednesday in the House -- and…