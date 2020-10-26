-
On Day Two of the San Francisco Bay Area’s stay-at-home orders in March, Nohemi Jimenez got into her car in San Pablo, California, waved goodbye to her…
-
Florida's Legislature is moving toward ensuring new protections for disabled people who may need organ transplants, part of a national trend among states.
-
Hundreds of otherwise viable organs that are HIV-positive are wasted each year, while HIV-positive patients in need of transplants languish on waiting lists. Researchers want to change that.
-
Florida Hospital’s Dr. Regino Gonzalez-Peralta says the first pediatric liver transplant has taken place in Central Florida. He says surgeons and support…
-
A woman who received a uterus transplant recently delivered a healthy baby boy. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with the doctors working on the experiment about its ethics, risk, and cost implications.
-
Tampa General Hospital is already billed as one of the busiest organ transplant centers in the country. Now, in conjunction with the University of South...
-
In a dispute between two public-hospital districts, an administrative law judge Wednesday said the South Broward Hospital District should get approval to…
-
The story of Maria Huaman has set off a score of comments online, criticizing everything from Jackson Memorial Hospital to the organ transplant process....
-
The daughter of Tampa police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1998 is enlisting support from her deceased father’s colleagues in her quest…
-
A first-ever attempt at transplanting five organs in a child has succeeded far beyond the hopes of the family and doctors of 3-year-old Adonis Ortiz, who…