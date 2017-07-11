USF Health, TGH Launch Transplant Institute

Tampa General Hospital is already billed as one of the busiest organ transplant centers in the country.

Now, in conjunction with the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine and its South Tampa Center for Advanced Medical Care, they’re creating what they call a new model for advanced organ transplantation.

The Institute for Advanced Organ Disease and Transplantation brings together the four organ transplant programs – heart and lungs, liver, pancreas and kidneys – under one leader, renowned transplant physician, Dr. David Weill, who joins us on this week's University Beat.

/ Tampa General Hospital Noted transplant physician Dr. David Weill will lead the TGH - USF Health Institute for Advanced Organ Disease and Transplantation.

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7