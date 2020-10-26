-
Floridians wondering if they had COVID-19 recently and just didn't know it have a new way to find out. OneBlood is now testing all blood donations for...
Last week, Michael Kevin Rathel got a transfusion of convalescent plasma: a blood donation from someone who has recovered from COVID-19.At the time, the…
A New York woman with a rare blood type is donating two units to help save a 2-year-old South Florida girl who is battling cancer. News outlets report the…
A worldwide search is on for donors of an extremely rare blood type needed to help a South Florida toddler undergoing cancer treatment.
A global search is on for rare blood that could save the life of a South Florida toddler who has cancer. Florida-based OneBlood says it’s specifically...
OneBlood is calling for blood donations ahead of Hurricane Irma.The nonprofit blood bank has already sent 300 units of blood to help Hurricane Harvey…
OneBlood is urgently seeking donations after Hurricane Matthew caused several sites across Florida to temporarily shut down.
OneBlood, South Florida’s main blood supplier, started screening all blood donors for the Zika virus last week. But, as experts explains, this safety...
Since the mass shooting in Orlando, there has been a huge response from people who want to donate blood. And, while the current blood donations are...
Hundreds lined up to give blood Sunday in Orlando to help the victims of the massacre at a gay nightclub, but major restrictions remain for gay men…