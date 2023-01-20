Florida blood bank levels aren't critically low, which is why donors should keep giving

The country continues to experience a nationwide blood shortage.

Although blood bank levels aren’t critical in Florida, blood banks are encouraging residents to continue to give as levels tend to fluctuate.

OneBlood’s Susan Forbes says blood bank levels are actually where they should be in Florida, but that doesn’t mean people should stop giving.

In fact, quite the opposite. Forbes says all it takes is a natural disaster or other emergency for levels to dip down again.

“You don't want to wait for there to be a blood shortage or for there to be a mass tragedy to respond," Forbes says. "You know, it's educating the community about this ongoing need every day, and that every 56 days, you have the ability to donate blood."



Forbes says donors of every blood type are needed, but especially O negative, or universal donors, as that's the blood that premature babies, cancer patients and trauma patients alike depend on.

“So it's important that blood donation is proactive to ensure that our supply remains steady and that we have that ready blood supply," Forbes says.

OneBlood is partnering with the Orlando Magic to host blood drives Jan. 20-23 at locations throughout the greater Orlando area. Donors receive two free Magic tickets.

