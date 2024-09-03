© 2022 Health News Florida



Watch: How to tell a good nursing home from a bad one

Health News Florida | By Jordan Rau - KFF Health News | Video by Hannah Norman
Published September 3, 2024 at 7:48 AM EDT
series of drawings showing aspects of nursing homes
KFF Health News
Illustrations by Oona Tempest

The process can be daunting. Many facilities are understaffed and the worker shortages have gotten worse since the pandemic. This video offers tips on what to look for.

Finding a nursing home for yourself or a parent can be daunting. Many facilities are understaffed and the worker shortages have gotten worse since the start of the pandemic.

In this video, KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau shares tips about finding nearby homes, evaluating staffing levels, what to look for when visiting, and more.

Find additional resources here.

Tips on Finding a Good Nursing Home

Videographer: Francis Ying
Illustrator: Oona Tempest
Jordan Rau - KFF Health News
