To boost early childhood literacy and health, Duval is sending doctors out with books
A five-year federal grant will be spent to send nurses or pediatricians in underresourced communities on wellness checks along with books to give to the families they serve.
Duval County has long trailed its urban peers in the state when it comes to producing proficient third-grade readers.
Rather than waiting for children to arrive in school to create a culture of literacy and reading, the nonprofit Kids Hope Alliance plans to use a $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury to place books in the hands of mothers almost immediately after they give birth.
“It’s just a great way to connect with one another and build a bond, especially when they are really young,” says Kids Hope Alliance CEO Saralyn Grass.
Grass says the five-year funding will be spent to send nurses or pediatricians to under-resourced communities for in-home wellness checks, and to arm those health care providers with books to give to the families they serve.
The in-home visits are meant to reduce Medicaid patients’ reliance on taking their young children to emergency rooms for conditions that can be solved in a different arena. Literacy advocates say the early exposure to reading is vital to improving lifelong reading proficiency.