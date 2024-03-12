Broward's school district says its measles outbreak is officially over

The Broward County School District said the outbreak of measles at one of its elementary schools is officially over.

In an email to the Miami Herald last Friday, the district's communications officer wrote that the 21-day infectious period at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston ended last week.

He wrote that throughout that period, the district had received guidance from the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

The county confirmed nine cases of measles last month, seven of which were students at Manatee Bay.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads easily by coughing and sneezing.

Federal health officials said the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — MMR, for short — is about 93% or 97% effective, depending on whether the recipient gets one or two shots.