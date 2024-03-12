© 2022 Health News Florida



Broward's school district says its measles outbreak is officially over

Health News Florida | By Christine DiMattei - WLRN
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:16 AM EDT
James Cavallini
/
Science Source

The 21-day infectious period at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston ended last week. The district says the health department provided guidance during that period.

The Broward County School District said the outbreak of measles at one of its elementary schools is officially over.

In an email to the Miami Herald last Friday, the district's communications officer wrote that the 21-day infectious period at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston ended last week.

He wrote that throughout that period, the district had received guidance from the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

The county confirmed nine cases of measles last month, seven of which were students at Manatee Bay.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads easily by coughing and sneezing.

Federal health officials said the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — MMR, for short — is about 93% or 97% effective, depending on whether the recipient gets one or two shots.
Health News Florida measlesmeasles vaccinemeasles outbreakBroward SchoolsBroward CountyFlorida Department of Healtheducationchildren's health
Christine DiMattei - WLRN
