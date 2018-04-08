Tampa Bay Lawmakers Questioned About Gun Reform At 'Town Hall For Our Lives'

Susana Matta Valdivieso was hiding in a dark classroom when a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

She could hear the shooting in the building across from hers and classmates were getting nervous when their friends at the school weren't returning their calls.

"We all started freaking out but we couldn't do anything. And we had to stay in the classroom for like two or three hours," she said.

Valdivieso lived in Tampa after immigrating from Colombia. She returned on Saturday to confront local lawmakers at the "Town Hall For Our Lives."

"What will you as community leaders do aside from just verbally stating your support?" she asked.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, state Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren were among those that attended the town hall. Tampa Bay area students and residents questioned them about their support for gun reform, mental health programs and school funding.

Student organizers presented lawmakers with a list of priorities that included a ban on assault rifles, universal background checks and funding for gun violence research.

Asked about NRA funding, @KathyCastorFL shows off the “F” pin she’s wearing - her rating by the NRA. Says she hasn’t accepted their money, but “their power is vast.” @wusf pic.twitter.com/Gpb5gaxGsd— Roberto Roldan (@ByRobertoR) April 7, 2018

Rouson and Castor said they would support the priorities, but Rouson added that it was important to reach out to lawmakers who refused to show up to the event.

"We made Tallahassee difficult to get to on purpose," he said. "So challenge your representative: call, email, write. You guys have got to vote."

Parisa Akbarpour is a senior at Sickles High School and a lead organizer of the town hall. She said she hoped the event served as a way to keep the conversation on gun violence prevention going. She also hoped to keep students involved in politics.

"We said 'It's not over' after the march and it's not over after this," she said. "We have to keep up with our lawmakers and our community leaders make make sure they are sticking to what they say.

The Tampa town hall was one of many being held across the country. More than 100 people attended.

Asked about the intersection of gun violence and race, State Attorney Andrew Warren says engagement between city/county agencies and minority communities is key to getting change on issues affecting those communities. @wusf— Roberto Roldan (@ByRobertoR) April 7, 2018

Roberto Roldan / WUSF Public Media Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Susana Matta Valdivieso asked Tampa Bay lawmakers to commit to concrete action on gun reform at the town hall on Saturday.

