-
Researchers found that kratom tea alleviated some withdrawal symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, in morphine-addicted mice.
-
Some people struggling with opioid addiction who switched to kratom swear the herb salvaged their lives. But federal agencies and the brother of a man who died from his kratom use warn of its risks.
-
The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public health advisory this week regarding the use of Kratom - an herb that some people use to treat pain...
-
The agency has decided to leave kratom off its list of highly restricted drugs for now. The DEA is asking for public comment and help from the Food and Drug Administration in evaluating kratom.
-
After listening to tearful testimony from people for and against, a House committee voted Wednesday to ban Kratom (CRAY-tum) in Florida.
-
A bill that would put kratom on Florida’s list of Schedule I substances passed the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice by just one vote on Tuesday, the…
-
Last year, debates over legalizing marijuana dominated Florida’s legislative session. But during the Legislative session 2015, a different substance...
-
“Red Dye No. 4,” which is made from crushed insects, is commonly found in yogurt, ice cream and other popular products. That discovery has spurred a…