Miami's Jackson Memorial must return $122M to the state after billing mishap
After incorrectly billing the program, Jackson received a surplus of money meant to reimburse hospitals for treating impoverished residents.
Jackson Memorial Hospital is returning $122 million to the state of Florida.
The Miami hospital received a surplus of money from a pool of dollars meant to reimburse hospitals for treating impoverished residents. That's after Jackson incorrectly billed the program.
Politico Florida obtained data that detailed a settlement agreement reached last month with the hospital system.
Jackson Memorial self-reported the errors after finding them during an audit conducted by the U.S. Justice Department.