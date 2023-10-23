© 2022 Health News Florida



Miami's Jackson Memorial must return $122M to the state after billing mishap

Health News Florida | By Sergio R. Bustos - WLRN
Published October 23, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT
The heart transplant program at Jackson Memorial – which has been shut down from March to July – has a new leader.
The Miami Herald (via WLRN)
Jackson Memorial self-reported the errors after finding them during an audit conducted by the U.S. Justice Department.

After incorrectly billing the program, Jackson received a surplus of money meant to reimburse hospitals for treating impoverished residents.

Jackson Memorial Hospital is returning $122 million to the state of Florida.

The Miami hospital received a surplus of money from a pool of dollars meant to reimburse hospitals for treating impoverished residents. That's after Jackson incorrectly billed the program.

Politico Florida obtained data that detailed a settlement agreement reached last month with the hospital system.

