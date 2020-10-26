-
Most fertility treatments have been put on hold following recommendations by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, but some specialists and their patients argue they can't afford to wait.
-
A small study of teens who were conceived via assisted reproductive technology finds a significant number already have hypertension and premature "age-related changes" in their blood vessels.
-
Are You A Carrier? JScreen Wants To Test People For Genetic Diseases — Before Kids Enter The PictureSpit in a tube. Drop it in the mail.In a few weeks, a genetic counselor calls you up with your results.JScreen is a non-profit public health initiative…
-
Justine Griffin, a young Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporter, decided to donate her eggs for altruistic reasons, in memory of a friend who died. But once…