IVF and menopause: Two women share their reproductive health journeys

Not everyone’s path to motherhood is the same.

On this week’s episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" host Dr. Joe Sirven speaks with Sheila Collins about her use of fertility treatments.

Collins, as a single woman from Scottsdale, Arizona, says she always wanted to be a mother. She shares her personal story detailing the sperm donation process, unique challenges she faced and the importance of a support network.

Then, a new take on menopause.

Dr. Donna Ivery, an OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny’s Menopause," pulls back the curtain on this often-shrouded physical transition.

She details the common symptoms associated with menopause, treatments for those symptoms such as hormone replacement therapy, and myths and misconceptions associated with the condition.

Sirven is a Jacksonville neurologist.

