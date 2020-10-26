-
Some polls show Trump's support slipping among seniors. His new plan will help diabetic seniors limit insulin costs to $35 per month, starting next year.
Skyrocketing prices of insulin in recent years have increased medical costs for the millions of people living with diabetes around the country and in...
Two state lawmakers don’t want insured diabetics to pay more than $100 a month in out-of-pocket costs for insulin. Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, and Rep.…
The price of insulin keeps going up. For people with Type 1 diabetes, high prices can be a life and death issue. Now a grassroots movement is pushing for change.
Changing the cannulas or tubes in the insulin pumps is not only painful for patients, but increases their risk of infection. However, they don’t have a…
While the technology is moving rapidly, insurance, regulatory, and supply challenges make it harder for patients to quickly access the latest medical advances to manage their condition.
Cost increases for both old and new diabetes drugs are forcing many patients to scramble to pay for them.
Researchers have retracted a study that found that hormone boosted production of insulin-producing cells in mice. They say they erred in counting the cells involved.
The FDA has approved a new drug that would treat Type 2 diabetes in a different way, by flushing insulin out of the body in urine, the New York Times…