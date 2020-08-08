Victoria Knight - Kaiser Health News
Experts weigh in as the federal government urges everyone to get boosted amid concerns over omicron, a new covid variant.
Census officials said there was no statistically significant difference in the number of uninsured when comparing 2018 and 2020 data.
Johnson & Johnson says two small-sample lab studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed showed the one-dose shot is highly protective against the variant and that immunity may be long-lasting.
Montana is one of only four states without a medical school, and two groups with different financial models hope to remedy that. One plans a for-profit school, but critics say students may suffer.
The emergence of organizations motivated by progressive concerns highlights the changing attitudes of some future physicians.
Keeping campaign promises regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response will go beyond stepping up the rollout of the vaccines.
A gynecologist in New Mexico tested the 60-year-old grandmother for various sexually transmitted infections without her knowledge, she says. Her share of the lab fee was more than $3,000.
As coronavirus cases take off across the U.S., airlines promote holiday deals and encourage travel. But are flyers throwing caution to the wind?
Amid political insinuations of inflated numbers and financial gain, health experts discuss how the deaths are reported and whether figures are in the ballpark.
Labor advocates say the lack of enforceable federal standards to ward off the coronavirus allows farmers to prioritize the harvest over worker safety.