Aiming to find a cheaper, easier way than IVF to ensure human embryos are healthy before implantation, researchers paid women to be inseminated, then flushed the embryos from their wombs for analysis.
The twin birthrate nearly doubled between 1980 and 2014. Now it's going down among white mothers. What's behind the change?
The problem hit a San Francisco clinic on March 4 — the same day that a similar cryogenic tank failure was reported in Cleveland.
An Orlando woman has become the oldest woman to give birth through in vitro fertilization by using her own fresh biological eggs, The Orlando Sentinel…
Justine Griffin, a young Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporter, decided to donate her eggs for altruistic reasons, in memory of a friend who died. But once…