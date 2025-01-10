Why are triplets less common? A change in guidelines on fertility treatments

When you were growing up, it was very possible that you went to school with someone who was a twin, maybe even a triplet. If you are in school today, that's much less likely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports the rate of triplets, quadruplets or even more being born in a pregnancy has declined by 62% since 1998.

For every 100,000 total births, nearly 74 are triplets, quadruplets or more.

The decline appears connected to guidance about the number of embryos transferred through assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization.

Couples have a higher likelihood of having more babies in a pregnancy when using assisted reproductive technology. That's because fertility treatments may involve multiple embryos being transferred into the uterus. The more embryos there are, the higher the likelihood of a viable pregnancy.

In 1998, the incidence of triplets was at an all-time high of about 194 births per 100,000.

Fertility treatments grew in popularity during the 1980s and after.

The decline appears to have come about when the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology began to issue guidelines that called for fewer embryos to be transferred for one pregnancy. This was meant to reduce the risk of health complications, including premature births.

In recommendations three years ago, the guidelines included a suggestion that only one embryo be used for patients 35 years old and younger.

For families undergoing fertility treatments, one healthy baby is a much safer bet.

