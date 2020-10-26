-
With many Americans dying of COVID-19, it's important to document your wishes for your care should you get seriously ill. Doing so can ease the way for family in difficult moments.
The for-profit hospice industry has grown, allowing more Americans to die at home. But few family members realize that "hospice care" still means they'll do most of the physical and emotional work.
The state has received 67 notifications about proposed projects for new or expanded nursing homes, hospice programs and facilities for people with…
A Florida law mandating that hospice and palliative-care physicians check a statewide database to ensure patients aren’t shopping around for opioids is…
In a move aimed at helping hospice providers, a Senate committee Tuesday unanimously approved a bill that would create an exemption to a requirement that…
Less than a year after the Florida Legislature passed a sweeping bill that requires physicians to check a statewide database before ordering opioids for…
Though describing it as a “close call,” an appeals court Friday upheld a decision by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to turn down…
The competition is on for a new hospice program in Pasco County.The state Agency for Health Care Administration has received letters of intent from nine…
As she nears death at age 92, former first lady Barbara Bush’s announcement that she is seeking “comfort care” is shining a light — and stirring debate —…
The only organization providing hospice care in the Lower Keys is closing.