A Florida hospice chaplain provides comfort in life's final moments

The hum of an oxygen machine fills the room as Mary Durkin is helped from her bed and slowly takes a seat on her couch. As someone under home hospice care, the goal of her caretakers is to ensure the comfort of their patient as she nears the end of her life.

One of those caretakers is Vishisho Awomi, known to her patients as Chaplain Avika. She sits beside her, clasping Durkin's small hands in her own for their weekly visit. Durkin is one of roughly 150 patients that fall under Avika's spiritual care. As a hospice chaplain with Vitas Healthcare, it is Avika's job to comfort, pray or just be present with patients.

"I get to build that personal relationship and build that connection, I get to know that person from beginning to end," Avika said.

As a hospice chaplain, she works with patients with life expectancies between six to 12 months from the time she first meets them. While reaching the end of their lives, Avika provides a range of support to patients and their families. Rather than focusing on her patient's imminent deaths, she provides comfort.

"The way I see death is this, your doctor has told you that you have six months to go," Avika said she tells her patients, "But I could be sitting here with you right now, and I could drive down the road right here and I could get into an accident and die."

Durkin, 91, is a devout Catholic and seeks primarily spiritual support from Avika. Her regular visits have created a special bond.

"She's been such an inspiration; we get along," Durkin said with a smile.

As a clinical chaplain in hospice care, Avika often faces hesitancy from patients and families due to misconceptions about her profession. Those unfamiliar with her role may think she serves only one faith, but Avika rejects that notion with an emphasis on spiritual support for all.

"I am trained to be with any religion, any faith background or even no religion," she explained.

More than just religion

After leaving Durkin's home, Atravels to a specialized care center. There, Jeanne Fine recognizes Avika. Their visits consist of friendly conversations and sometimes eating breakfast.

Fine, anoth

"She's warm, she's kind, she's giving, she's gentle, she tries to fill every extra amount that I have with joy," Fine said.

Every Saturday morning, when Fine's caretakers are away, Avika joins her for breakfast and keeps her company. This weekly ritual has nothing to do with religion, but everything to do with quality time and sharing conversations in a space that is safe.

"It's hard for me to say goodbye"

As a hospice chaplain, the expectation of death weighs on every aspect of her job. Every patient she meets and each family will one day not require her services anymore. Avika explained that it is difficult not to get attached, and losing patients is the hardest part of her job.

"It is hard for me to say goodbye to them. In the depths of their last moment I am the person that is carrying their last secret," Avika confided.

However, being a hospice chaplain is something Avika views as her spiritual purpose. She wants to bring comfort to people in life's final moments for the rest of her life, and this allows her time and time again to push through the pain of losing her patients.

"I want to help people. I want to be there for people, and also live my life the way God wants me to," Avika said, determined.

Editor's note: On April 5, Mary Durkin died. Chaplain Avika was beside her, providing comfort in Durkin's final moments.

