Homeless shelters across South Florida continue to serve the most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak. But the economic shock could keep people...
As Hillsborough County is under a “safer at home” order , those without a home are at risk. To limit the spread of coronavirus, the city of Tampa has...
Homeless centers in Florida are having to turn people away people right now. Some who lost their jobs because of coronavirus are now also losing their...
A new mobile health bus will be making its rounds around the city with a goal of helping Jacksonville’s homeless population.
Jacksonville has the state’s highest rate of registered sex offenders or predators without a permanent address.
Fort Lauderdale and Broward County were named in the top 'largely suburban' communities in the country last year for the number of people experiencing...
Matching the sickest patients with social workers and medical support doesn't reduce costly hospital readmissions, a study finds. Still, some believe greater social investment could make a difference.
The more than $750,000 dollar grant from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services will be distributed to local agencies like the Central Florida…
Jennifer Millar keeps trash bags and hand sanitizer near her tent, and she regularly pours water mixed with hydrogen peroxide on the sidewalk nearby.…
Fort Lauderdale’s vice mayor is a key player in the city’s efforts to help the homeless population by providing them with yearlong housing, job...