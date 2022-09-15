Fred Clasen-Kelly - KFF Health News
With little or no income, disability applicants are seeking Social Security early retirement benefits even though it could cost them tens of thousands of dollars in future income, lawyers say.
As U.S. life expectancy falls, experts say incarceration has serious health impacts. The U.S. has one of the highest rates of people in prison or jail in the developed world.
Petitions for compassionate release soared in the pandemic, but federal judges denied most requests. This week officials will review guidelines aimed at freeing imprisoned people who pose no threat.
The country is suffering from a severe shortage of affordable housing. But elected officials have done little to fix a problem that puts many Americans at greater risk for sickness and shortens lives.
Some doctors and medical practices voluntarily give rebates on a bill if an injury occurs during a procedure, while others will not, a medical ethicist says. Here's how patients can respond.
Experts said the findings in a North Carolina state treasurer's report are significant because they suggest the federal government has failed to closely watch the billions of dollars in tax breaks for nonprofit hospitals.
Supplemental Security Income, a federal program meant to be a financial floor for people unable to work, hasn't kept pace with inflation. Many recipients are homeless, unable to save for an apartment.