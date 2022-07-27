People with HIV may qualify for a paid cardiovascular disease study at the University of Miami

Someone who has HIV might be at greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than a person who doesn't have the virus, according to a study that included researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Now the study is recruiting more participants — men and women who have HIV or are at risk for getting the virus, and are 35 and older. Some participants have died from cardiovascular disease.

"So, we really want to identify what are the predictors, what are the things that we can identify and we can intervene to prevent cardiovascular disease to occur among people with HIV," said Dr. Maria Alcaide, a professor of infectious diseases and researcher at UM’s medical school.

Participants will get their heart health checked once a year and would get paid for their time. They will not be asked to take medications.

Click here for more information, call 305-243-2188 or email axv830@med.miami.edu.

