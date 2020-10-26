-
The South Florida United States Attorney’s Office announced 124 charges against South Florida doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals...
A Florida doctor has been ordered to serve four years in prison and pay $2.1 million in restitution for his part in a multimillion-dollar health care…
It has become a mere annoyance, a cost of doing business, for health-care companies to pay fines for health-care fraud. But the outcome of the Justice…
Dr. Steven Wasserman has entered the history books of health fraud. The Venice dermatologist recently agreed to pay $26 million to settle charges of…