Red Tide Is Sticking Around Tampa Bay Area, FWC Report Shows

A report on Friday from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows that a red tide bloom that has been plaguing the greater Tampa Bay region hasn't gone anywhere.

High levels of the organism that causes red tide were found in several areas in Tampa Bay, from South Tampa to the coast line of downtown St. Petersburg to the southern parts of the bay.

High concentrations were also found off Indian Shores Beach, Fort DeSoto and along Sarasota County's beaches from Longboat Key to Turtle Beach.

Medium concentrations were found from Pasco County south to Venice.

Fish kills were reported in Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota and Lee Counties. And respiratory irritation from red tide was reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Lee counties.

