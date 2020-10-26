-
Hillsborough County has been notified it will receive $256 million from the federal government though the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security...
-
As the rural town of Fort Scott, Kan., grapples with the closure of its hospital, cancer patients bear a heavy burden. They now have to go elsewhere for treatments they used to get locally.
-
A court battle is brewing over a legislative decision to cut Medicaid funds from two South Florida hospitals controlled by the owner of a nursing home…
-
Incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis bemoaned Medicaid costs while in Congress and while on the campaign trail, but he is being asked by some members of his…
-
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is pumping another $4 million into efforts to help local communities suffering from red tide and a…
-
With another federal budget deadline looming, there's a push to add provisions to a spending bill that would help community health centers and other providers of health services for low-income people.
-
The state is disputing a report that found funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program in Florida will run out in February if Congress doesn't…
-
A fiscal patch that Congress approved last month isn't big enough to keep the Children's Health Insurance Program afloat, according to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
-
Florida lawmakers and Governor Scott are $50 million apart when it comes to funding the state’s signature land buying program. But whether it’s 50...
-
Every session, Florida lawmakers fight over funding for a river, storm water system or sewage plant in their district. But an environmentalist wants to...