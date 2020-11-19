USF-Navy Football Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

For the second time this season, a University of South Florida football game is being postponed because of COVID-19 complications.

This Saturday's home game against Navy at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will not be played as the Bulls deal with coronavirus issues and other injuries.

“We are disappointed that we will be unable to play Navy this week,”USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a press release. “Our student-athletes are continuing to work hard with energy and enthusiasm, and look forward to the opportunity to compete and get better each week.

“However, all our decisions start with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our first priority and we reached a point this week where the decision was clear that it was in their best interest to postpone this week’s game.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports the Bulls had just 64 players on its roster Wednesday and needed to take the unusual step of having graduate assistants fill out their practice squad.

USF will work with the American Athletic Conference and Navy on a potential date to reschedule the game.

USF postponed its Sept. 26 game with Florida Atlantic University after concerns over COVID-19 were raised after the Bulls played Notre Dame a week earlier. The game with FAU has not yet been rescheduled.

Overall, 14 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off, including No. 22-ranked Texas at Kansas. It was the second Big 12 Conference game to be postponed this season and was rescheduled for Dec. 12. The American Athletic Conference also was hoping to reschedule Houston at SMU.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7