The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will be offering its yearly drive-thru flu shots starting Saturday at Freedom High School, 2500 W. Taft…
The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is observing National Influenza Vaccination Week on Wednesday, Dec. 4 with free flu shots for...
A 39-year-old man fainted after getting a flu shot at work, so his colleagues called 911. The man turned out to be fine, but the trip to the emergency room cost him his annual deductible.
Free flu and hepatitis shots will be available at a drive-thru clinic in Orange County tomorrow. Nurse practitioners will be available to administer the…
The flu season is not yet in full swing, but more than one-third of U.S. parents already plan to skip flu shots for their kids this year, according to a...
Last year about 80,000 people in the United States died from the flu. Department of Health epidemiologist Jennifer Roth explained that the flu season...
Florida Blue has teamed up with Walgreens to offer free flu shots every Thursday in October from 10 a.m. until noon on a first-come, first-served basis.
An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter — the disease's highest death toll in at least four decades.The director of…
Students in Duval and Clay counties who did not get a flu shot at school last fall will have another vaccination opportunity next week.
Bay County health officials say they’re ready to start administering flu vaccines for local kids again. The health department ran out of the vaccine...