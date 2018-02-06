Free Flu Shots Offered To Duval, Clay Students

Students in Duval and Clay counties who did not get a flu shot at school last fall will have another vaccination opportunity next week.

Free shots are being provided by Healthy Schools, an organization founded by former Jacksonville Jaguars player Tony Boselli.

Boselli said getting a shot, even this late in the season, will still protect kids against the flu.

“Because of the severity of the flu this year and the flu shot is, according to the CDC, is the best way to protect yourself from the flu,” he said, “we want to make sure we give every student the opportunity to sign up.”

And any kid who shows up for a flu shot will get one, said Melissa Kicklighter with Duval Schools Health Services.

“If the student has insurance or participates in a Medicaid-sponsored insurance program or if they’re uninsured — if they want to receive the flu vaccine, they do,” she said.

Most of next week’s flu shot clinics are scheduled for after classes get out at four high schools in Duval County and two in Clay County. One is at the Clay Health Department.

Duval and Clay parents or guardians can sign at the Healthy Schools community clinics themselves or online.

The schedule and locations for the clinics are as follows:

Duval County:

Tuesday, February 13, 3 PM to 6 PM: First Coast High, 590 Duval Station Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Tuesday, February 13, 3 PM to 6 PM:Mandarin High,

Thursday, February 15, 3 PM – 6 PM: Westside High,

Thursday, February 15, 3 PM – 6 PM: Fletcher High,

Clay County:

Monday, February 12, 3 PM - 6 PM:Orange Park High ,

Thursday, February 15, 3 PM - 6 PM: Keystone Heights HS,

Saturday, February 17, 10 AM - 2 PM; Clay Dept of Health,



Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Contact Cyd Hoskinson at CHoskinson@wjct.org.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .