-
All three of the flu outbreaks that have been reported in Florida so far this season occurred in Hillsborough County, according to the state.The outbreaks…
-
The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner says preliminary autopsy findings show Influenza B killed a 12-year-old boy.The Palm Beach County Medical…
-
Central Florida health officials have confirmed another flu-related death, according to the Orlando Sentinel.The 63-year-old diabetic woman who died…
-
A Brevard County woman has died and two other people in the county are in critical condition from the flu. The unidentified woman, who was in her mid-30s,…