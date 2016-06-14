Seven New Zika Cases In Florida, Most Reported In Single Day

Credit MGN Online

There are now more than 180 cases of the Zika virus in Florida. State health officials reported the highest number of new cases in a single day Tuesday.

With seven new Zika cases, that brings the total to 183. That’s four in Broward county, two in Palm Beach, and one in the Seminole area.

So far, 20 Florida counties have reported the Zika virus. All cases are travel-related. 38 involve pregnant women. The mosquito-borne disease can cause birth defects in pregnant women and can be sexually transmitted.

