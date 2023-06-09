FSU College of Nursing researchers are joining forces with partners in Vietnam

Researchers from Florida State University’s College of Nursing are partnering with colleagues in Vietnam to help teach about sexual health and HIV testing — especially among gay and bisexual men.

The researchers see this as a chance to address both HIV and the need for more cross-continent relationships among health care experts.

Part of the program includes inviting participants to group sessions where they can find support from peers as they talk about sexual orientation, the responses they’ve received from their families and their sexual health.

The program is funded through a grant from the National Institutes of Health and is part of a two-year intervention study aimed at reducing stigma for people who are HIV positive and for members of Vietnam’s gay and bisexual communities.

FSU researchers say the project is an opportunity to practice problem solving and knowledge sharing across oceans. They say that will be needed more frequently — especially as the COVID pandemic continues and other factors, such as climate change, threaten the health of people across the globe.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.