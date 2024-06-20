Panama City Beach is set to open a new 80,000-square-foot medical office

A long-awaited 80,000-square-foot medical building under construction in Panama City Beach is nearing completion and will open in the coming months.

It is the first phase of a new medical campus that will feature specialty practices and a 100-bed hospital.

Since 2022, Florida State University has been working on the building with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and the St. Joe Co., which is developing an adjacent retirement community.

“It's really a game-changing project for not only Panama City Beach, but Bay County and the entire region," Bay County Economic Development Alliance president Becca Hardin said Tuesday.

Construction on the medical building began in January 2023.

The project is being built on 87 acres donated by the developer near State Road 79 and Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway.

The city posted on its website in March that the building will be "home to TMH Physician Partners-Primary Care, an urgent care center, an ambulatory surgery center and cardiology services."

“We are excited to work with St. Joe and FSU on this monumental project,” Tallahassee Memorial president and CEO Mark O’Bryant said. “Together, we have the opportunity to create an outstanding training and research platform for the people of Northwest Florida.”

The Bay County Economic Alliance expects the medical office to be complete in afew months.

Future development plans include an emergency center and a 100-bed inpatient facility, offering services such as gastroenterology, orthopedics, urology, gynecology, cardiology and general surgery.

The in-patient hospital, the city's first, is scheduled to go up in the next three years and open in 2027. FSU medical students can train and be overseen by Tallahassee Memorial physicians at the hospital. The campus will also be used to train FSU nursing students.

