New Florida survey says 42% plan to vote yes on abortion amendment

A new survey from Emerson College published Thursday suggests 42% of voters in Florida plan to vote for Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

In addition, 25% of respondents will vote no and 32% are unsure.

By party, 56% of Democrats, 30% of Republicans and 44% of independents plan to vote yes.

The proposal will appear on the November ballot after the Florida Supreme Court approved the measure’s wording April 1. The amendment would establish a right to abortion up to fetal viability.

Passage requires support from at least 60 percent of voters.

The Supreme Court also upheld a ban of abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, a law passed by the Legislature in 2022. That ruling also means a 2023 law that bans the procedure at six weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the woman, will take effect next month.

In the Emerson College survey, 57% of respondents said the six-week ban is “too strict.” Fifteen percent said it is not strict enough, and 28% said it is about right.

Regarding the 15-week ban, 43% think it is :too strict," 21% think it is not strict enough and 36% think it is about right.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted April 9-10, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points. Emerson College is based in Boston.

Information from WLRN’s Verónica Zaragovia was used in this report.

