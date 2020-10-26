-
A new law will takes effect next month that expands workers’ compensation benefits for firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcements officers and...
Legislation to expand workers’ compensation benefits to include post-traumatic stress disorder for firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other first...
The Volusia County School board will meet today to approve a new partnership with Florida Hospital to establish the Healthy Futures Program at existing…
Florida senators this week could approve a bill that would create a public-records exemption for information about paramedics and emergency-medical…
With the bill pointing to interactions between emergency workers and violent, angry and mentally unstable people, a Senate committee Tuesday supported…