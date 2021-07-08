Sumter Ambulance Service EMTs, Paramedics Get Big Boost In Pay

Medical transport company AMR is doing what it can to improve ambulance response times and hold onto its contract in Sumter County.

And that adds up to better pay for its paramedics and EMTs.

A Sumter County committee is studying ambulance service options after seniors in The Villages complained of long delays.

AMR executives had their turn Wednesday night.

They say the slower times are tied to the pandemic and long waits at the hospitals and, especially, the nationwide staffing shortage.

Their solution? Give signing bonuses and higher pay.

Union president Stewart Eubanks says AMR recently boosted EMT wages in Sumter County by 70 percent and paramedic pay by 58 percent.

“This is the difference between, you know, the new car that they need or whether or not they’re able to buy that new house,” Eubanks said. “This is whether they put their kids through college. This is life-changing money for these folks. And it’s also a wonderful recruitment tool for us. ”

AMR says EMT starting pay is now $14.50 an hour and that translates to $32,422 to $48,256 per year based upon schedule type. Paramedic wages rose to $19.50 an hour. AMR says that translates to a $43,600 to $64,800 range.

Next, the committee will hear from the county’s medical director.

