Florida kicks off a mental health hotline for first responders

Florida has launched a hotline for first responders dealing with mental health issues.

Those in need can call 1- 866-4-FL-HERO (866-435-4376 ) or go online to lasttoask.com.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the "First Responder Hope Line" during a press conference in Tampa.

Moody said the statewide service developed from several regional ones around Florida that have found success. It’s meant to help police, firefighters or EMTs seek help for trauma they receive on the job.

According to research by the Ruderman Family Foundation, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression rates among firefighters and police officers are five times higher than the general population.

“We know that 34% of first responders in North America report experiencing depression, 30% experience anxiety," Moody said. "In Florida, just since 2019, we have lost 81 first responders to suicide. This year alone, we have already lost 12.”

Any first responder in Florida can call the hotline 24 hours a day, and calls are confidential. Moody said destigmatizing and encouraging the professionals to seek mental health care will help them and their communities.

“If we continue to foster this culture of support and understanding, recognizing the invisible scars of trauma that first responders experience from events that we see play out in the news every single day, we will build not just a stronger state, but will build stronger and better officers,” she said.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.



