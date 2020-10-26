© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

eating

  • Consumer
    AMA Officially Recognizes Obesity As A Disease
    Allison Aubrey
    ,
    The American Medical Association has recognized obesity as a disease — a distinction that will help change the way medical issues related to obesity are handled — and paid for. The decision is a "catch-up" in many ways, since many doctors and the insurance community have recognized it for years.
  • Would you like that burger with a side of exercise?
    Consumer
    When Cheeseburger = Walking, Will We Eat Less?
    Nancy Shute
    ,
    Would you eat a double cheeseburger if you knew it took two hours of walking to burn it off? Participants in a new study said, hmm, maybe not. The researchers say that exercise-based labels could do a better job than calorie counts at steering people to healthful choices.