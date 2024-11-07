© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Fab the Vegan lost 150 pounds, reversed diabetes and became a plant-based influencer

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published November 7, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST
For most of his life, Fabricio Zambrano wore oversize T-shirts to hide his 300-pound frame. Then he hit rock bottom and changed his lifestyle.

After developing Type 2 diabetes and having a heart attack in his 40s, Clearwater resident Fabricio Zambrano switched to a plant-based lifestyle.

Listen to the episode

Fabricio Zambrano is one of the most dapper men you’ll ever meet. Perpetually dressed in fitted clothes and a panama hat, Fab looks, well, fabulous.

But he didn’t always dress like this. Because he didn’t always feel like this. For most of his life, Fabricio wore oversize T-shirts to hide his 5-foot-8, 300-pound frame. He subsisted mostly on fast food and did not exercise.

But after Fab hit a life-threatening rock bottom, the Clearwater resident revamped his habits. He adopted a plant-based lifestyle, started exercising and eventually lost half his body weight.

Today, the 61-year-old grandfather is known around the Tampa Bay area as "Fab the Vegan." Through Facebook, Instagram and countless media appearances, he shares his journey and offers inspiration for anyone looking to make changes.

I first met Fab when we both appeared on an episode of "Bloom" about plant-based eating. We recently reconnected for a conversation about Fab’s health journey, advice for changing one’s eating habits and how to deal with friends and family who oppose your new lifestyle.

Dalia Colón is the producer and host of WUSF's "The Zest" podcast, which tells great food-related stories that need to be told. Click here to listen to other episodes.

Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7

Tags
Health News Florida Plant based dietdietweight lossobesitydiabetesveganhealtheating
Dalia Colon
Dalia Colón is excited to return to WUSF as producer of the Zest podcast. From 2010 to 2014, Dalia covered health and features for WUSF. Before that, she was a staff reporter for the Tampa Bay Times and Cleveland Magazine.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Content