The authors of the "Global Burden of Disease" report track the toll from every conceivable cause of death or disability. This year they also share intriguing solutions that give cause for optimism.
Zoonotic pathogens, which include not only COVID-19 but HIV/AIDS and Ebola, have increasingly emerged because of stresses humans have placed on animal habitats, according to a United Nations report.
A mysterious neurological condition that impacts an animal's ability to control their hind legs has Florida wildlife officials stumped and left panther...
The cluster, found in central Appalachia and first reported by NPR, indicates that a disease once thought to be on the decline is still a common killer among coal miners.
Adorable fuzzy puppies aren't usually thought of as disease vectors. But they come with germs, too. It's not clear how pet store puppies caused dozens of humans to get sick with Campylobacter.
The American medical establishment was confident: no hookworm disease in the country for decades. A new study uncovered cases in Alabama.
Lyme disease is spreading, and this summer is shaping up as a whopper. Why has the tick-borne illness gotten so bad? The answer traces back to something the colonists did more than 200 years ago.
Florida’s $20 million rose industry is threatened by a disease that’s devastating the flower across the Eastern United States.Researchers are working on a…
All the attention on Florida State University head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Monday night’s National Championship win is secondary to his 8-year-old…
Shrinking public health budgets in Florida and other states are making it harder to protect and control potential infectious outbreaks, according to a new…