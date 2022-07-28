© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida

A bacteria that causes a rare tropical disease found in US soil

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
Tropical Disease
Dr. Todd Parker/AP
/
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
This photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a petri plate containing multiple colonies of Gram-negative Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria. The bacteria can cause melioidosis, a rare and sometimes deadly disease long thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria been found in soil and water in the continental United States, U.S. health officials said Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Dr. Todd Parker, Audra Marsh/CDC via AP)

U.S. health officials say they found the bacteria on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease. Officials say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast.

A rare and sometimes deadly bacteria — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States.

U.S. health officials say they found the bacteria on the property of a Mississippi man who had come down with the disease.

Officials say it likely is occurring in other areas along the Gulf Coast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday sent an alert to doctors about the discovery.

The bacteria can cause an illness called melioidosis. It’s treatable if it’s caught early, but it can lead to pneumonia and blood infections if not properly treated.

Tags

Health News Florida diseaseCDCbacteria
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press