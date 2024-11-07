Some coffee consumption confers positive effects, study shows

As the days shorten and our yearning for caffeine increases, you might find yourself hoping some study will give you a hearty congratulations on your ability to cut your coffee consumption at about three cups.

Today, you're in luck — researchers from the Endocrine Society have good news for coffee lovers. Their team found that moderate intake of coffee or caffeine was linked to a lower risk of new-onset cardiometabolic multimorbidity, or the simultaneous existence of at least two preventable, often chronic types of disease.

Known for short as CM, the condition is becoming more prevalent around the world as populations age, and can include diseases like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Think of them as the illnesses that can be circumvented through lifestyle, diet and exercise.

Using data from a detailed, longitudinal dietary study with over 500,000 participants ages 37 to 73, researchers found that folks who drank a moderate amount of coffee — defined as three drinks per day — had a 48.1% lower risk for new-onset CM compared with those who didn't drink coffee.

They found similar results when they examined caffeine. In fact, moderate intake of caffeine or coffee was inversely associated with any developmental stage of the condition.

Researchers said more study is warranted to better understand the path from coffee, tea and caffeine intake to the metabolites connected to them and then to disease.

No one is suggesting you blow your budget — or your nerves — on too much joe. But for those of you who look forward to second and third coffee refills, your habit's not likely to hurt your health.

Health in a Heartbeat features two-minute segments providing consumer health information and news on medical research, patient care breakthroughs and health care industry trends.

Click here for previous episodes of Health in a Heartbeat.

Copyright 2024 WUFT 89.1