Gov. Rick Scott's hospital commission is set to complete its work at a meeting Tuesday in Tallahassee.The Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding,…
Gov. Rick Scott’s proposed state budget includes $5 million for the creation of a database that would show all the costs and expenses associated with...
Gov. Rick Scott’s Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding met at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers on Tuesday. The governor said the...
The Florida Hospital Association is asking current and potential patients to send questions about bills and medical procedures directly to the group,…
Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday continued trying to increase pressure for changes in the hospital industry, calling on patients to submit information about…
Most health insurance providers offer pricing tools for consumers.But Floridians are skeptical of the information they see on these sites, the Governor's…
Gov. Rick Scott on Monday said he will push a series of proposals targeting "price gouging" in the hospital industry, including a proposal that would…
Update: 3:50 p.m. Mallory Deason, communications director for the Agency for Health Care Administration, released the following statement in regards to…
After the Senate blocked the idea this year, the House likely will renew a push in 2016 to let patients stay overnight at ambulatory-surgical centers and…
A health care panel formed by Gov. Rick Scott will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Tallahassee and focus, in part, on ambulatory surgical centers --- an issue…