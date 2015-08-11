Scott Panel To Focus On Ambulatory Surgical Centers

A health care panel formed by Gov. Rick Scott will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Tallahassee and focus, in part, on ambulatory surgical centers --- an issue that has spurred debate in the Legislature.

The House during a June special session approved a bill that would have allowed patients to stay at ambulatory-surgical centers for up to 24 hours, eliminating a regulation that currently prevents overnight stays.

Also, the bill would have allowed the creation of "recovery care centers," where patients could stay for up to 72 hours after surgery.

The bill, which died in the Senate, drew opposition from the hospital industry.

House Health & Human Services Chairman Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, is scheduled to speak Wednesday to Scott's Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding.

The panel, which will meet at the Capitol, has held a series of meetings across the state.