Scott's Hospital Commission Ready To Wrap

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published January 19, 2016 at 8:28 AM EST
Gov. Rick Scott's hospital commission is set to complete its work at a meeting Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding, which Scott created last year to delve into health financing and regulatory issues, is scheduled to hear from two health-care experts and Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, before reviewing a draft of the panel's "final observations."

Scott set up the commission after a health-care funding battle that caused the 2015 legislative session to implode. The profile of the board has faded since the budget fight wrapped up in June, though Scott has continued to take aim at costs and regulations in the hospital industry.

The governor has called for lawmakers to approve measures that would help him fight what he calls "price-gouging" in the industry.

