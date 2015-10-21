Scott Calls For Patients' Input On 'Price Gouging'

Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday continued trying to increase pressure for changes in the hospital industry, calling on patients to submit information about experiences with "price gouging."

Scott issued a news release saying patients should contact the state Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding with such stories. The news release came as the commission, created by Scott this year, met at the Capitol.

Scott, who made millions of dollars running a hospital chain, last month accused hospitals of price gouging as he announced a series of proposals aimed at revamping the industry. The proposals, in part, would require hospitals to post online the prices and average payments for services they provide.

The hospital industry has disputed Scott's assertions about price gouging.