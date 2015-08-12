Polk Toddler Dies After Being Found By Mom In Kiddie Pool

A toddler died Tuesday afternoon after he was found by his mother face down and unresponsive in a kiddie pool, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ashley Norman told investigators she had left her 18-month-old son Cedric Phipps in a baby swing while she went across the street to check on other children. When she returned, the boy was in the pool.

Family members and neighbors called 911 and attempted CPR.

Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Wilder said paramedics attempted to resuscitate Cedric on the way to the hospital, but the boy was declared dead.

An investigation is underway and an autopsy will be performed.