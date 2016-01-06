Englewood Woman Charged In Death Of 6-Year-Old Pinned Against Couch

A Florida woman has been charged in the death of a 6-year-old boy who authorities say died after he was pinned against a couch on Christmas Eve.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that 22-year-old Ashley Cole of Englewood has been charged as a principal to aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Authorities say the boy's father, who also faces charges, used his weight to pin the boy to the couch while he continued to pay video games with Cole, his girlfriend. A sheriff's report says the couple eventually realized the boy wasn't breathing and called 911.

Jail records don't show whether Cole has an attorney.