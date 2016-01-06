© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Englewood Woman Charged In Death Of 6-Year-Old Pinned Against Couch

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 6, 2016 at 9:07 AM EST
ashleycolesarasotacountysheriff.jpg
SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Ashley Cole

A Florida woman has been charged in the death of a 6-year-old boy who authorities say died after he was pinned against a couch on Christmas Eve.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that 22-year-old Ashley Cole of Englewood has been charged as a principal to aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Authorities say the boy's father, who also faces charges, used his weight to pin the boy to the couch while he continued to pay video games with Cole, his girlfriend. A sheriff's report says the couple eventually realized the boy wasn't breathing and called 911.

Jail records don't show whether Cole has an attorney.

Tags

HNF Storieschild death
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
