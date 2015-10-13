While Summit To Help Local Child Death Panels Hailed As Success, Some Say It Needs Work

Credit FloridaHealth.gov

After a statewide meeting, panels tasked with reviewing deaths by child abuse have a few new ideas. But, some say there’s still more work to do to get everyone on the same page.

Dr. Cheryl Clark is one of the health officials who sits on the state abuse death review committee, which hosted the joint summit. The purpose was to address concerns raised by some local panels that complained about heavy caseloads. Clark says while she received mostly positive feedback, she has a few suggestions.

“Maybe more training, interactive training on completing case reviews, maybe going over an example with everyone to kind of see how folks should do it in the actual entry system or a maybe a mockup or something like that,” said Clark, during a recent meeting.

Last month’s summit included panels that talked about guidelines for local groups to follow. Another looked into developing a model for reviewing child fatalities, which the statewide panel may be looking to revamp.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.