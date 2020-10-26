-
Community health centers that serve poor patients around Florida are worried that new restrictions on state and federal funding could hurt their ability…
Florida hospitals recently learned that an agreement between the state and federal governments will provide them with up to $1.5 billion to cover care for…
As Bayfront Health St. Petersburg transformed from a non-profit hospital losing money to a slimmed down for-profit venture with corporate headquarters in…
With hospitals, nursing homes and hospice providers lined up in opposition, a Senate panel Wednesday rejected a proposed overhaul of a key regulatory…
A Florida Senate health panel has killed a bill granting a new exemption to state hospital licensure rules.
Florida hospitals paid for $1.5 billion in health costs for uninsured and underinsured patients last year.The Florida Hospital Association released its…
Complaints alleging that the Jackson Health System is barring Miami-Dade residents from the hospital’s charity care program have been filed with the…
How much charity care is enough for a hospital to earn its nonprofit, tax-exempt status? Apparently there is no rule about that, the Tampa Bay Times…