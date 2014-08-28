Jackson Health Faces Charity Care Complaint
Complaints alleging that the Jackson Health System is barring Miami-Dade residents from the hospital’s charity care program have been filed with the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Miami Herald reports.
Florida Legal Services and the National Health Law Program claim that poor patients are being told to complete excessive paperwork, and that the Miami hospital isn’t meeting requirements mandated by the Affordable Care Act, the Herald reports.